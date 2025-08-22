Marlon Wayans Opens Up: From Comedy to Clarity

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

In an unfiltered and deeply personal interview, Marlon Wayans reveals a side of himself fans rarely see. Known for his high-energy comedy and bold characters, Wayans shares how his current Wild Child tour is more than just laughs—it’s part performance, part therapy. Through real-life stories and emotional honesty, he’s creating a show that’s as cathartic as it is hilarious.

But Wayans isn’t just owning the stage—he’s expanding his empire. He talks about launching his new line of cigars, Liga Tridente, a passion project born from moments of reflection and calm. It ties directly into another theme of the conversation: family and fatherhood. Becoming a dad he says made him more calm because he knows, “I have to be an example to them, and in order to have their respect I can’t be all over the place.” These qualities now deeply inform his art.

While comedy remains his foundation, Wayans is pushing into dramatic territory with HIM, a new film that showcases his range. “When I read the script, I was like- I want to do this because I want to go on this journey of being ‘HIM’ so I can find me.”, he explains. While Wayans has built his legacy on laughter, his latest project marks a significant shift into a far more serious role—one that challenged him emotionally and creatively. For an actor known primarily for comedy, the opportunity to dig into dramatic material was more than just a professional milestone—it was nourishment for the soul. “I got to eat,” Wayans says, reflecting on the experience. “It was like Thanksgiving.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

And behind it all is an unstoppable drive. Wayans isn’t interested in just being famous. “God’s making me into something special, something that the world has rarely seen. And I’m not a superstar, I want to be a Supernova. I see something special.” It’s that hunger—for reinvention, for excellence, for legacy—that makes him one of the most tireless and multi-dimensional entertainers working today.

Whether it’s through comedy, drama, business, or personal reflection, Marlon Wayans is doing more than performing—he’s transforming.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack