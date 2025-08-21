Listen Live
News

Jake Paul & Gervonta Davis Set To Clash In Netflix Bout

Bag Must Be Heavy: Jake Paul & Gervonta Davis Set To Clash In Netflix Bout

Jake Paul managed to coax a professional boxer who is surprisingly still active in Gervonta Davis for Netflix.

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis have both signed the dotted line and will be facing off against one another this fall on Netflix, giving the influencer and fighter at legitiminzing his pugilistic legacy. Despite the massive weight difference between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis, fans should expect that the two will do their best to put on a show for the streaming and in-person audience.

As reported by Variety, the Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis beef has seemingly been brewing for some time, and it appears that the two fighters don’t have much love for one another. Further, with Paul fighting at cruiserweight and Davis normally at lightweight, there will be a significant size difference in the match.

In a statement delivered by Paul, he had some choice words for the much-smaller Davis.

Related Stories

“Gervonta is an angry little elf who has been disrespecting my name for too long. His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable his ass. Yes, he is one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath, and you are all going watch me do it, breaking viewership records again. Atlanta. Friday, Nov. 14th. The worst night of Gervonta’s career, live only on Netflix,” Paul said.

The Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis match will air live on Friday, Nov. 14, on Netflix.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Bag Must Be Heavy: Jake Paul & Gervonta Davis Set To Clash In Netflix Bout  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
DFW

Cowboys vs. Eagles 2025 Season Opener

Charleston In Mourning After 9 Killed In Church Massacre
DFW

Denton High School Mourns Loss of Senior Athlete

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Brings Love & Vibes to Dallas Album Signing

News

Aurora Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man Who Allegedly Tossed His Gun During Traffic Stop

Night Police Sirens
News

Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close