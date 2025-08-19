Listen Live
News

Mid-Bite Mayhem: Influencers Caught in Houston Restaurant Car Crash

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Car Crash
Source: 97.9 The Box / General

A restaurant review for social media influencers Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood at Houston’s Cuvée’s Culinary Creations took a dramatic and unexpected turn when an SUV crashed through the restaurant’s front window, sending glass and debris flying, and injuring the couple.

Santiago and Blackwood were filming content for their popular YouTube channel, Unrated EX Files, when the incident occurred.

They were enjoying a meal of salmon sliders and other dishes when the vehicle crashed into the dining area. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the driver believed the SUV was in park, but instead pressed the accelerator, causing it to roll into the business. The impact shattered the restaurant’s glass wall and window, hitting the couple’s table and throwing them from their seats. The incident was captured on video, posted to YouTube and shared across social media platforms.

Related Stories

Both Santiago and Blackwood sustained injuries, including cuts to their faces and arms. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Blackwood, who was seated closer to the window, pushed Santiago away from the impact, potentially preventing more severe injuries.

Despite the ordeal, both influencers expressed gratitude for being alive. Santiago shared photos of her injuries on Instagram, stating, “This experience showed who truly matters; life’s too short for grudges or anger. Let go, forgive, live in the now, and cherish those around you. This could’ve been our last meal”. Blackwood said, “I’m just blessed and grateful for everything, you feel me?” They returned to the restaurant soon after the incident to enjoy a meal, citing the quality of the food and the need to overcome the trauma quickly.

SEE ALSO

Mid-Bite Mayhem: Influencers Caught in Houston Restaurant Car Crash  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
DFW

Cowboys vs. Eagles 2025 Season Opener

Charleston In Mourning After 9 Killed In Church Massacre
DFW

Denton High School Mourns Loss of Senior Athlete

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Brings Love & Vibes to Dallas Album Signing

News

Aurora Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man Who Allegedly Tossed His Gun During Traffic Stop

Night Police Sirens
News

Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close