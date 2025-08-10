Kirk Frost’s Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood’s Murder, Denies ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Her Involvement: ‘I Would NEVER!

LHHATL star Kirk Frost’s daughter is at the center of a “total nightmare” after her boyfriend T-Hood was killed and she had to shut down “conspiracy theories” blaming her for the Atlanta rapper’s death. “I don’t even have time to grieve… because I am defending myself, being attacked,” she said.

Kelsie, daughter of Kirk and his former girlfriend Kellie Harris, not only faced a tragic loss but also rampant rumors that she had a hand in it. Most ask for privacy at a time like this, but she had to ask for an end to the accusations. Kelsie said she’s “been advised not to speak up by plenty of parties” about this ongoing investigation. However, T-Hood’s grief-stricken girlfriend couldn’t let social media circulate unfounded claims of her involvement in his tragic death.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old took to Instagram to shut down the “false narratives” running wild online and “give insight” into her side of the story. Kelsie addressed the “weird and sick rumors” that she called her brothers over a domestic dispute and an altercation with her family somehow led to the shooting.

“I can’t sit back and let the narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE. The man I lay with and cuddle every single night… is no longer here. So as I want to ask for respect and privacy, I won’t because I will always defend my baby. I don’t condone this s**t in any way, shape, form or fashion. I am sick to my stomach. I don’t wish this on anyone,” she wrote on Instagram stories about the “total nightmare.”

“I don’t even have time to grieve or say my respects in the right manner because I am defending myself, being attacked by people who are creating weird and sick rumors. I’m not good at talking, but would love to give insight and let the people who love him in, to get understanding…” she continued.

Kelsie Frost Denies “False Narratives” About Calling Her Family About Issues With T-Hood Before Shooting: “I Won’t Let Y’all Bully Me”

In another post, Kelsie Frost confronted the most viral rumors that she called her family to “harm” T-Hood. She begged the public to “stop listening to people who weren’t there, listening to all these rumors and conspiracy theories.

“I hate to even post this, but I won’t let y’all bully me and put blame on me, making it seem like we weren’t one! I ain’t ever fathomed no s**t like this. I love my man with my ENTIRE HEART! Sending me threats, I am grieving, too! I am hurting, too! I didn’t harm anyone or ask anyone to harm him!!! I didn’t call for anyone to come help me! I didn’t ask for this! I would NEVER!” Kelsie wrote.

She went on to add that the “Ready 2 Go” star was “still HEALING” from recently getting shot three times. Kelsie also stated that the stories circulating about asking her family to intervene are completely out of her true character because “we handled our business in private.” And as the only girl, she wouldn’t want the men in her family to confront a boyfriend she never wanted to leave, even for one night.

“I didn’t call a brother, I didn’t call anyone but HIS mother. THAT’S MY BABY!!!!!!! I don’t care who’s involved, I DON’T CONDONE THIS!!! I am not okay!” she concluded.

Police Are Still Investigating T-Hood’s Murder

Gwenitt County Police posted about the August 8 homicide hours later on X Friday night. The post withheld T-Hood’s identity to notify the family first. According to GCPD, someone called to report a dispute that ended in a shooting at the rapper’s residence.

“When officers arrived at the incident location, they located the man who was shot and rendered aid. Gwinnett County Fire Rescue transported the man to a local area hospital, where he ultimately passed away from the injuries sustained. One person was detained at the shooting location and is in the process of being interviewed by detectives,” the statement said, but no arrests have been reported.

According to TMZ, T-Hood’s mother confirmed the victim was her son. The motive is unclear for the shooting, which police are investigating as a homicide.

For any social media slueths claiming to know details about the “Perculator” rapper’s murder, instead of taking it to the internet, they can report it to GCPD.

“If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at http://404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit http://stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case,” the police statement continued.

Our condolences go out to T-Hood’s family and loved ones.

