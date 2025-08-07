Kaash Paige Talks Sold Out China Tour, Faith & New EP KAASHMYCHECKS

Dallas’ own Kaash Paige is back—and she’s moving different. I caught up with the hyper-creative on the heels of her sold-out tour in China, where fans overseas showed mad love for her smooth vocals and raw energy. “To hear it-it sounds crazy. It’s such a big country, like everything is made in China.” she shared, beaming about the support. “It was really a Blessing, it was fun!”

Her re-introduction in the music game was marked by a headline performance at SXSW. “I hadn’t been to South By since 2019, and nobody knew about me then,” she admitted. “I didn’t know if anybody was gonna pull up, but when I got there- the line was wrapped around the corner.” You could not only feel the gratitude in her voice, you could see it as tears began to build in her eyes. That moment redefined her presence in the game, realizing that she’s climbing back up on her own terms.

Even as an independent artist, Kaash brings the same fire that fueled her come-up on KAASHMYCHECKS. The mixtape is a bold, emotional release she had to ‘get out’ saying, “it’s just dirty and gritty.” When asked if there was any songs that were personal she said, “This is the alter ego into my project coming very, very, soon; an R&B project dropping this year (while I’m) on tour.” For Kaash, this EP is perfect for the summer explaining, “Everybody outside, turning up, getting their twerk on, but the Fall is mine.” While recording the EP, Kaash was in her first relationship—something she says brought out a personal tug-of-war between past toxicity and a new kind of vulnerability fans can hear in the music.

Kaash also revealed she’s in a lighter, more grounded place now—partly thanks to her walk with God. After getting baptized, Kaash says she’s embracing a new mindset. “That personally was a cleanse for me. I had been in LA since I was 19 dibbling and dabbling in things I had no business doing. So that was like, me finally being renewed again and giving my life to Christ and no one else.” Now that she’s back in Dallas, she’s enjoying being with family and friends, as well as collaborating with local stars like Dorrough and Tye Harris.

Of course, no Kaash convo is complete without a little smack talk. We laughed about a flag football game two years ago with the WNFC Texas Elite Spartans, where I may or may not have juked her out her cleats. “Nah, we gone have to run that back!” she clapped back. Either way, the rematch is locked in. Stay tuned.

Kaash Paige is stepping into a new era—with clarity, confidence, and the kind of growth that hits just as hard as her lyrics. And Dallas? We’re rooting for her every step of the way.



