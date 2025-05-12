Catherine Wins $500 & Breezy Bowl Tix in Music Challenge

The DF Dub is full of talent, and 97.9 The Beat just made it a little louder—and a whole lot richer! Congratulations go out to Catherine Evans, the official winner of our $500 DF Dub Music Challenge. Our very own MidDay Queen, Jazzi Black, had the honor of presenting Catherine with a $500 check AND a pair of tickets to the Breezy Bowl XX featuring Chris Brown Tuesday, September 2, 2025, and Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, TX 76011.

The DF Dub Music Challenge is your opportunity to be a Music Director for 97.9. If you rock with artists like Future, DaBaby, or Mariah the Scientist, then this is where you belong! You get to tell us how you feel about the music we play, suggest the songs we should be spinning, predict the next big hit, and more. And yes—there are cool prizes involved!

Catherine stood out among dozens of submissions with her energy and creativity, and now she’s off to see Breezy live, alongside special guests Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.

Source: Shani Scott R1 Dallas / R1 Dallas

We want to know—what artist would YOU like to see featured in the next DF Dub Music Challenge? Drop your answer in the comments below.

Also, tell us—what’s your favorite Chris Brown memory? Whether it’s your first concert, a favorite song, or a Breezy meet-and-greet, share your story in the comments and you just might be featured on our site or socials!

Stay tapped in with 97.9 The Beat for your next shot at money, music, and major moments.