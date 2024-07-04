Listen Live
Kendrick Lamar Drops The Official Not Like Us Video

Published on July 4, 2024

Wow whoever knew the “I see dead people ” from the 1999 6 sense movie line would re surface at the rise of summer 2024.

Press play for the West Coast Genius Kendrick Lamar rap craft around the whole world with one simple principal “They Not Like Us“.

Juneteenth we got the Pop out  concert, a couple weeks later on July 4 th we get the official “They Not Like Us” video. Can you spot

out all the cameo celebrity pop outs with in the video?

