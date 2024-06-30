Listen Live
Entertainment

Ray J Has A Lil Issue Backstage At BET Awards Weekend

Published on June 29, 2024

BET Awards 2024 weekend will have a different memory for everybody  who’ll attend the Cultures Biggest night. Ray J

ran into a slight hiccup while being back stage at day 1 of content and celebration of media. No keys no problem, or is it.

Check out what happens when you need breaky a break and have no access to your Maybach.

