Lil Romeo Is Back With A New Plan Outside of Music

Published on June 27, 2024

Sounds like the icon Master P’s son Romeo, is back like he never left. Although, he won’t be grabbing a microphone anytime soon. Instead he’ll be grabbing a 2025 steering will. Press play and peep what he and the team are cooking up inside this undisclosed warehouse. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to paying it forward for the future generations. Following in Master P footsteps, Romeo drops gems to this generation.

