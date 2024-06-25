Boosie and T.i. Jr. Are Back Outside With Another Problem

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Whenever you see Boosie & T.i son’s Tootie and King you must know that something is about to down. Press play and see
a real life drip check . Tootie claims King fit is only cool due to the Louis Vuitton shorts. On the other hand King defends his outfit
with a break down of Tooties choice of gear . Plus we here that King is cooking up a major event soon soon, potential special guest
have been contacted via Instagram. True fans know this is just friendly flex alert. No real problem other than we still don’t know who won the drip off.
