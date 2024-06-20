Listen Live
Kendrick Lamar Is Crowned King Of Hip Hop After Last Night

Published on June 20, 2024

Leave it up to Kung Fu Kenny aka Kendrick Lamar to put on a show of all shows. Check out the energy and action at  his show last night

in his home state of California . While sharing the stage with Gang bangers, NBA players, Jewelers, and more Kendrick unified the city. From

paying homage to Kobe & Nipsey Hussle to bringing out Dr. Dre the fans & concert goers were presented surprises all night. Rocking a similiar

outfit as Tupac, Kendrick proceeded to make sure his fans knew he had a point to prove. “They Not Like Us” was more than a song title it was

movement.

