Kendrick Lamar Is Crowned King Of Hip Hop After Last Night

Leave it up to Kung Fu Kenny aka Kendrick Lamar to put on a show of all shows. Check out the energy and action at his show last night

in his home state of California . While sharing the stage with Gang bangers, NBA players, Jewelers, and more Kendrick unified the city. From

paying homage to Kobe & Nipsey Hussle to bringing out Dr. Dre the fans & concert goers were presented surprises all night. Rocking a similiar

outfit as Tupac, Kendrick proceeded to make sure his fans knew he had a point to prove. “They Not Like Us” was more than a song title it was

movement.

