Kevin Gates Just Got Hit With A Look A Like

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Kevin Gates is trending again after fans believe he has a twin brother lol. Well more less looks like Nelly according to fans. His response

for some reason is gaining a lot of traction. Press play for what he said. Nelly hasn’t responded yet ! Maybe we the fans can get a collaborated

record for the summer time.

Tune Into The Flight Zone Weekdays from 3 to 7pm