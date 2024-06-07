Kevin Gates Just Got Hit With A Look A Like

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Kevin Gates is trending again after fans believe he has a twin brother lol. Well more less looks like Nelly according to fans. His response
for some reason is gaining a lot of traction. Press play for what he said. Nelly hasn’t responded yet ! Maybe we the fans can get a collaborated
record for the summer time.
Tune Into The Flight Zone Weekdays from 3 to 7pm
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
97.9 The Beat & MAJIC 94.5 Dallas Mavs vs Boston Celtics GAME 1 Watch Party
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age Tour 2024
-
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
-
Martin Lawrence’s Health Concerns: What’s Really Going On? Tasha Smith Addresses Rumors
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.