Kevin Gates Just Got Hit With A Look A Like

Published on June 7, 2024

Kevin Gates is trending again after fans believe he has a twin brother lol. Well more less looks like Nelly according to fans. His response

for some reason is gaining a lot of traction. Press play for what he said. Nelly hasn’t responded yet ! Maybe we the fans can get a collaborated

record for the summer time.

Kevin Gates nelly

