Listen Live
Entertainment

Quavo Just Hit The Slab Shop With His Monte

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Quavo From The Migos is In his bag like a true car fanatic. Growing up in the 80 ‘s and 90’s

there were a hand full of cars to have and treasure. The SS was hands down in everybody’s top 3 car models.

Check out the vibes when you get a childhood toy customized.

Tune into The Flight Zone Weekdays from 3 to 7pm

 

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Quavo

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Relationships

Why Black Couples Need To Embrace Therapy

Athletes

Simone Biles Is Not Here For The Continued ‘Disrespect Of Her Marriage,’ And Neither Are We

News

Vince Staples Announces Final LP With Def Jam, ‘Dark Skies’

Tiffany Haddish
Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish Just Crashed Inside The White House

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close