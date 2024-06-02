Cardi B Clears The Air About Bia Beef

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Let the Summer begin, but on positive note instead of negative. Cardi B goes live to air out a miscommunication or confusing
story that doesn’t add up right. Apparently there is always a few sides of a story. Press play to see what’s going on between
Cardi B, and Bia. Cardi is hot that Bia is allegedly accusing Cardi of biting her style, and video themes. Cardi seems to be very fed up with
the sub tweets and internet stunts. Check out the diss record floating around the internet courtesy of Bia.
Tune In To The Flight Zone Saturday Nights
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.
-
Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s “Bad Built” MAGA Marj Slander Inspires X User Remixes
-
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age Tour 2024
-
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
-
Famous Black Male Celebrities Who Dressed Up As Women (PHOTOS)