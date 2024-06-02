Listen Live
Entertainment

Cardi B Clears The Air About Bia Beef

Published on June 1, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Let the Summer begin, but on positive note instead of negative. Cardi B goes live to air out a miscommunication or confusing

story that doesn’t add up right. Apparently there is always a few sides of a story. Press play to see what’s going on between

Cardi B, and Bia. Cardi is hot that Bia is allegedly accusing Cardi of biting her style, and video themes. Cardi seems to be very fed up with

the sub tweets and internet stunts. Check out the diss record floating around the internet courtesy of Bia.

Tune In To The Flight Zone Saturday Nights 

 

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

beef bia cardi b Diss

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Relationships

Why Black Couples Need To Embrace Therapy

Athletes

Simone Biles Is Not Here For The Continued ‘Disrespect Of Her Marriage,’ And Neither Are We

News

Vince Staples Announces Final LP With Def Jam, ‘Dark Skies’

Tiffany Haddish
Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish Just Crashed Inside The White House

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close