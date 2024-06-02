Cardi B Clears The Air About Bia Beef

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Let the Summer begin, but on positive note instead of negative. Cardi B goes live to air out a miscommunication or confusing

story that doesn’t add up right. Apparently there is always a few sides of a story. Press play to see what’s going on between

Cardi B, and Bia. Cardi is hot that Bia is allegedly accusing Cardi of biting her style, and video themes. Cardi seems to be very fed up with

the sub tweets and internet stunts. Check out the diss record floating around the internet courtesy of Bia.

