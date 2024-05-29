Listen Live
Here’s Your Free Sneak Peak Inside The Cyber Truck

Published on May 29, 2024

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
After a few months of the Cyber Truck working its way into our DFW metroplex traffic more and more, its only right we know what the hype is all about. From 3 different price ranges starting at 60k up to 80,000. The demand is growing for some more than others. Check out the exterior and interior design for yourself. Can you make a pro and con list based off one time viewing all the specs. 2024 has brought us a hand full of new gadgets. This may be the one to grab before their sold out.

