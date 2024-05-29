Here’s Your Free Sneak Peak Inside The Cyber Truck

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

After a few months of the Cyber Truck working its way into our DFW metroplex traffic more and more, its only right we know what the hype is all about. From 3 different price ranges starting at 60k up to 80,000. The demand is growing for some more than others. Check out the exterior and interior design for yourself. Can you make a pro and con list based off one time viewing all the specs. 2024 has brought us a hand full of new gadgets. This may be the one to grab before their sold out.

Tune into The Flight Zone For All OF Your Trending