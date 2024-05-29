Jermaine Dupri Is Going Viral After This Live

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Jermaine Dupri Is confused and complaining about the current rules of Hip Hop. Check out this neighborhood walk around From hip hop trends of
clothes , and raps to a new level of style and evolution. Press play to decide which side of the rule book you fall on. This is definitely a barber shop
conversation starter. Do you agree with the older rules or the newer generation rules ? This is in comparison to the don’t mix plads and stripes.
Tune in to The Flight Zone For All Your Elite & Trending Topics
-
Diddy Is Done: Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
-
Tacos and Tequila Festival[Tickets]
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.
-
Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s “Bad Built” MAGA Marj Slander Inspires X User Remixes
-
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age Tour 2024