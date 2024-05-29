Listen Live
Entertainment

Jermaine Dupri Is Going Viral After This Live

Published on May 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Jermaine Dupri Is confused and complaining about the current rules of Hip Hop. Check out this neighborhood walk around From hip hop trends of

clothes , and raps to a new level of style and evolution. Press play to decide which side of the rule book you fall on. This is definitely a barber shop

conversation starter. Do you agree with the older rules or the newer generation rules ? This is in comparison  to the don’t mix plads and stripes.

Tune in to The Flight Zone For All Your Elite & Trending Topics

 

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Hip Hop Jermaine Dupri Rap

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Relationships

Why Black Couples Need To Embrace Therapy

Athletes

Simone Biles Is Not Here For The Continued ‘Disrespect Of Her Marriage,’ And Neither Are We

News

Vince Staples Announces Final LP With Def Jam, ‘Dark Skies’

Tiffany Haddish
Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish Just Crashed Inside The White House

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close