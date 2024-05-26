Nicki Minaj Got Jammed Up At The Airport

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Well here we are Memorial Day Weekend and Nicki Minaj has found herself in a little bit of situation. Press play to hear the reasoning
of her and her luggage to be removed from plane. Amstardam authorities were not to impressed with her presence. She was detained took to
station then released. Fans found her hotel and crowded outside chanting “Nicki’s Free”.
Tune into The Flight Zone For All Elite and Informal News reports.
-
Diddy Is Done: Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
-
Tacos and Tequila Festival[Tickets]
-
The Irony: As Trump Begs For Immunity, Old Mother’s Day Tweet Surfaces Of Him Accusing Obama Of ‘Crime’
-
Sha'carri Richardson Just Secured Another Bag
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.