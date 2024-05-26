Nicki Minaj Got Jammed Up At The Airport

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Well here we are Memorial Day Weekend and Nicki Minaj has found herself in a little bit of situation. Press play to hear the reasoning

of her and her luggage to be removed from plane. Amstardam authorities were not to impressed with her presence. She was detained took to

station then released. Fans found her hotel and crowded outside chanting “Nicki’s Free”.

