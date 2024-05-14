Listen Live
Sports

Mavs ManiAACs Gear Up For Game 4 Of NBA Semifinals!

Published on May 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tonight the Dallas Mavericks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Fresh off the 105-101 win this past Saturday, they currently lead the seven game series 2-1. Energy is high as the Mavs have home court advantage in tonight’s game, which means the AAC is going to be packed with entertainment.

Image

Photo by Big Rob on X @bigtallrob

VisitDallas describes the energy at the Mavs game as “electric will have you hyped up during the entire game. From the Mavs ManiAACs to the Mavs mascots, Champ and Mavs Man, to the Drumline – you’re sure to be entertained all game long.” This is true; especially the impact of The Mavs ManiAACs. The group has become a highlight to the Mavs Game Day experience making everyone who comes in contact with them smile. The all male group delights in showing Dallas Mavericks pride as they walk through the AAC with their bellies poking through ripped up t-shirts while showing off impressive dance moves.

97.9 the Beat’s Jazzi Black got a chance to speak with one of the original Mavs ManiAACs “Big Rob” on Mark Cuban’s creation of the group, their goal for every Mavs game, and what to expect from the Mavs and the ManiAACs during the Playoffs!

 

Game 5 will be held in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:30 PM. The next home game will be Saturday, May 18 unless the Mavs win both Game 4 and 5. Learn more about how you can purchase tickets and cheer on the Dallas Mavericks during the Western Conference Semifinals by visitng:

PLAYOFFS CENTRAL

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack, Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Dallas Mavericks jazzi black Kickback Jazzi Black Mark Cuban OKC Oklahoma City playoffs thunder

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
News

Drake’s OVO Store In London Vandalized Amidst Kendrick Lamar Battle

18 items
Sports

Michael Irvin Let Go From NFL Network, X Says We’re Losing Recipes

Ashanti Tacos and Tequila Graphic 5 items
Local

5 Songs Ashanti Should Perform at Tacos and Tequila Festival

97.9 Community Graphic
Local

97.9 The Beat Community Events to Attend

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close