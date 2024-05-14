Mavs ManiAACs Gear Up For Game 4 Of NBA Semifinals!

Tonight the Dallas Mavericks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Fresh off the 105-101 win this past Saturday, they currently lead the seven game series 2-1. Energy is high as the Mavs have home court advantage in tonight’s game, which means the AAC is going to be packed with entertainment.

Photo by Big Rob on X @bigtallrob

VisitDallas describes the energy at the Mavs game as “electric will have you hyped up during the entire game. From the Mavs ManiAACs to the Mavs mascots, Champ and Mavs Man, to the Drumline – you’re sure to be entertained all game long.” This is true; especially the impact of The Mavs ManiAACs. The group has become a highlight to the Mavs Game Day experience making everyone who comes in contact with them smile. The all male group delights in showing Dallas Mavericks pride as they walk through the AAC with their bellies poking through ripped up t-shirts while showing off impressive dance moves.

97.9 the Beat’s Jazzi Black got a chance to speak with one of the original Mavs ManiAACs “Big Rob” on Mark Cuban’s creation of the group, their goal for every Mavs game, and what to expect from the Mavs and the ManiAACs during the Playoffs!

Game 5 will be held in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:30 PM. The next home game will be Saturday, May 18 unless the Mavs win both Game 4 and 5. Learn more about how you can purchase tickets and cheer on the Dallas Mavericks during the Western Conference Semifinals by visitng:





