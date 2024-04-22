Let Kyle Santillian start your weekdays off right with his motivational messages on The Morning Hustle!
Whether reminding you to appreciate those who love and care for you, or giving you some inspiration to get your hustle on for the day, it’s always a good thing to get your day started on a positive note…and of course, a word from Lo to send you on your way.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:
- Exclusive: Lil Kim and Her New Artist on Working and Loving Together
- Lucky Daye Joins Problem Child To Drop An Exclusive Plus More
- TV Hate & Real-Life Love: Ashley Silva Talks Love & Marriage DC
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Kyle’s Message of the Day: Never Take Your People For Granted was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]
-
Report: Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away
-
Breaking: Shooting at Southeast Dallas High School
-
The City Girls Are Fighting! JT & Yung Miami Exchange Words On X: “This Your Last Day Playing Dumb”
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
DFW Says Goodbye To Eclipse, Hello U.S. Navy Blue Angels
-
97.9 The Beat and 1800 Truck Wreck Prom Send Off Contest
-
OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76