Rick Ross Has Time For All Smoke Today For Drake & Birdman

Published on April 15, 2024

Rick Ross has just broke out the jokes, and jingles towards Birdman and Drake. Press play for more

info inside the current diss for diss record. Ross comes with all negative energy. Birdman takes up

for Drake via IG story. Ross is on a trolling spree. Drake responds with Msg threads with his mom. Also

Listen to The Flight Zone For All up dates and gossip dealing with your favorite celebrities. 

