Rick Ross Has Time For All Smoke Today For Drake & Birdman

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Rick Ross has just broke out the jokes, and jingles towards Birdman and Drake. Press play for more
info inside the current diss for diss record. Ross comes with all negative energy. Birdman takes up
for Drake via IG story. Ross is on a trolling spree. Drake responds with Msg threads with his mom. Also
Listen to The Flight Zone For All up dates and gossip dealing with your favorite celebrities.
-
Report: Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away
-
Breaking: Shooting at Southeast Dallas High School
-
The City Girls Are Fighting! JT & Yung Miami Exchange Words On X: “This Your Last Day Playing Dumb”
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
DFW Says Goodbye To Eclipse, Hello U.S. Navy Blue Angels
-
97.9 The Beat and 1800 Truck Wreck Prom Send Off Contest
-
No More City Girls Music In 2024
-
OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76