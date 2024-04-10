Did someone say Birthday Bash? Na, it’s LATTO BASH! Big Latto stopped by the Hot 107.9 studio to give everyone an idea of what to expect from her performance at this upcoming Birthday Bash on June 22nd. The Clayco native will be the first female headliner in Birthday Bash history. Alongside the headliner will be a list of star-studded artists like Key Glock, Boosie, Killer Miker, Hunxho & many more (we won’t even get into the surprise guests…)
Ms.Put it on Da Floor talked about her rise from being on the Birthday Bash Block party, to being a featured artist, a pop-out, & now becoming the headliner. During the interview, Latto also lists the top 3 best female artists of all time, “Lil Kim, Left Eye, & Shawty”. Check out the full interview below!
What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! was originally published on hotspotatl.com
