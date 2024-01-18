Restraining Order Alleges Doja Cat’s Brother Knocked Her Teeth Out

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat’s brother, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, is facing accusations of verbal and physical abuse. A restraining order has been issued against the son by their mother, according to TMZ.

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, Doja Cat’s mother, reportedly provided the outlet with new legal documents. The document was filed at Los Angeles Superior Court on January 12, as stated on Page 6.

Sawyer allegedly requested a temporary restraining order against her son.