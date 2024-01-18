Listen Live
Restraining Order Alleges Doja Cat’s Brother Knocked Her Teeth Out

Published on January 18, 2024

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Doja Cat’s brother, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, is facing accusations of verbal and physical abuse. A restraining order has been issued against the son by their mother, according to TMZ.

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, Doja Cat’s mother, reportedly provided the outlet with new legal documents. The document was filed at Los Angeles Superior Court on January 12, as stated on Page 6.
Sawyer allegedly requested a temporary restraining order against her son.

Sawyer claims in the lawsuit that Dlamini assaulted Doja Cat in the face and caused “cuts and bruises” to the rapper. Mother also claims son stole from and damaged some of sister’s belongings.
Dlamini is verbally abusive toward Sawyer’s sister, according to Sawyer, who has also claimed physical assault.
The mother also claims that something happened as recently as this past Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail.
Sawyer has been granted “court-ordered protection” from her son, according to TMZ. But a hearing to decide the mother’s permanent restraining order is about to happen.
Doja Cat is also not protected from Dlamini by the court-ordered protection that Sawyer received, despite her claims. It was supposedly the judge’s decision that the artist would have to initiate the restraining order process herself.

