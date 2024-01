Dallas and Fort Worth School Closings

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

As DFW powers through Dalaska, several school districts have announced that school will be cancelled for students on Tuesday due to severe weather.

Although there isn’t precipitation in the forecast, the temperature will remain below freezing. Reportedly, it will be in the 20’s most of the day, and the snow from Sunday and Monday will remain on the ground. See a list of school closings courtesy of FOX4.