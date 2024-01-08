Breaking: Gas Explosion in Downtown Fort Worth Leaves 21 People Injured [Video]

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

WFFA reports an emergency investigation taking place in Fort Worth at the Sandman Hotel. A gas explosion in the 800 block of Houston St. erupted Monday afternoon, injuring 21 people, according to WFAA. MedStar reports that there may be up to 11 patients. One patient has been reported to be critically injured, and two others are seriously injured. Watch live coverage below, courtesy of WFAA!

This article will be updated as we receive more information.