Cardi B’s Kids Had Their Own Personalized Christmas Trees!

Despite the drama surrounding Offset and Cardi B, Christmas at the Cephus’s house brought all the sparkles and we’re sure- horchata that anyone could ever imagine! Over one million people caught a glimpse of the family’s $5.85 million home in New York covered in large ornaments and poinsettias. With Merenguito Rico playing in the background, the Billboard charting artist took her followers on a mini tour of their holiday decorated home.

The video starts in the grand entrance of her home with a larger than life Christmas tree, garland wrapped around the railing of the stairs, and 3-year old son Wave playing on the floor. She then takes us to the dining room where we see her long marble table with gold plates and a learn about her “special wall” painted black with three big diamonds to honor her three diamond records; Bodak Yellow, Girls Like You, and I Like It.

After getting a blink of the food in the kitchen, Cardi shares her and Offset’s kids personalized Christmas trees! Yes, they both have their own tree well over 6 feet! Kulture, their 5-year-old daughter, had a Hello Kitty themed tree with stuffed kitties, cupcakes, lollipops, and lots of presents! Their son, Wave, had a Baby Shark themed tree adorned with silver ribbons, crystal blue baby sharks, and of course lots of presents!

Now we come for the post, but stay for the comments-and they did not fail on the hype! One user wrote,” To see you being able to do this for WHOLE family is so dope!” while another said “Sheeshhhh!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 goals af”.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack, Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack