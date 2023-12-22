Listen Live
NBA YoungBoy Gives Random Act of Kindness to Young Family

Published on December 22, 2023

Beneath the surface of gangsta rapper NBA YoungBoy is a compassionate artist, a community hero, and a family man. It’s no surprise he blessed a young family earlier this week with some extra holiday cash all because he was “so happy” seeing them together. In the clip posted to social media, a woman anxiously tells her partner  “I’m shaking babe”, to which he replied “I am too.” The two of them, including their baby waited in the middle of a Target parking lot in Utah, where YoungBoy lives. Next thing you know, YoungBoy runs up to the family to express his joy telling the man, “You G’d up with your family, that made me so happy man! Love y’all!”

The Baton Rouge native released his 21st mixtape in November titled “Decided 2” with only one featured artist- Rod Wave. He also just dropped a new single this month called “Run.”

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack

Christmas family holiday nba youngboy YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN

