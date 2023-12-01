LO DOWN: Beyonce Renaissance Film Debuts In Theaters Worldwide!

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Beyonce has been traveling the globe to promote the premiere of her film, Renaissance that hit theaters this Friday. Her first red carpet took place in Los Angeles and the stars were outside! From Kelly Rowland to Victoria Monet, Coco Jones and even OG members of Destiny Child! The “who’s who in Black Hollywood were all in attendance for the premiere.

All was well until the queen herself hit the silver carpet dawning a look that some people felt resembled the caucasian persuasion!

Once her pictures surfaced on the social sites the allegations came rolling in quickly across the board. Some fans on Twitter claimed they could barely recognize the musical veteran while others quickly came to her defense.

Now we know Beyonce is not here for the drama or direct clap back but that didn’t stop her mother Tina Knowles from speaking on the subject and calling out the “bozos” for their comments! She took to her instagram page and had choice words for the critics and trolls who accused the 42-year-old icon of lightening her skin!

How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy.- Tina Knowles

