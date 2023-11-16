Coi Leray Responds To Daddy Drama Issue

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Coi Leray comes forward with her side of the daddy daughter drama. Press play for her input to a recent interview that is

surfacing, which gears that she was living a rougher life than father Benzino agrees to. Coi Leray confesses that the video that surfacing

is five months old. She wants to keep this back & forth thing off line.

Tune into Ya Pilot @Pskillzflo weekdays