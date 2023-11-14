Listen Live
News

Bobbi Storm Exclusive Interview With Sam Sylk & Bijou Star!

Published on November 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Bobbi Storm pulled through the Z1079 studios and sat down with our very own The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star!

The two discussed Bobbi Storm’s humble beginnings in music, what she has coming up next, and her viral Delta Airlines moment!

Check out the full interview below, and be sure to catch Sam Sylk, Bijou Star and Kenya Brown Monday through Friday from 10am-3pm on WZAK!

 

Bobbi Storm Exclusive Interview With Sam Sylk & Bijou Star!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close