Yk Osiris Is Back In The Head Lines Literally For A $100

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Another week another dollar in the heart of the good business . Unfortunately for a female barber out of Atlanta, has a different

issue at hand. Yk Osiris is being accused of not paying his $100 tab on a recent line up while in Atlanta . The barber was told one thing but

showed another via Yk’s . Press play for her side of the story, mean while Yk Osiris has responded since her internet out reach, and added his

2 cents of the equation adding that she was granted extra promotional services in which the $100 fee due to his extra page exposure.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillzflo on all platforms