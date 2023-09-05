Yk Osiris Is Back In The Head Lines Literally For A $100

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Another week another dollar in the heart of the good business . Unfortunately for a female barber out of Atlanta, has a different
issue at hand. Yk Osiris is being accused of not paying his $100 tab on a recent line up while in Atlanta . The barber was told one thing but
showed another via Yk’s . Press play for her side of the story, mean while Yk Osiris has responded since her internet out reach, and added his
2 cents of the equation adding that she was granted extra promotional services in which the $100 fee due to his extra page exposure.
