Jeezy is back on tour but this time, it’s not about the music. It’s all about his latest book “Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe.
- Kodak Black Almost Cost Boosie A Hospital Visit
- New Music: Yella Beezy feat. Boosie, Trapboy Freddy, T.I., 2 Chainz, Jeezy, and Rich The Kid – “That’s On Me Remix” [AUDIO]
- That’s On Me Baby Remix Starring 2 Chainz, T.i., Boosie & More
According to the synopsis “Adversity for Sale isn’t a street memoir.” It continues, saying “Like his music, these pages are filled with lessons from his deeply personal story to motivate you to go out and get after your dream.” You will learn more about Jeezy in this book from his early upbringing to where he is today as a father, husband, and man.”
Lore’l and Kyle dive deeper into the book with the man. Jeezy shares his work on his mental health, discipline, and more.
WATCH BELOW
Jay 'Jeezy' Jenkins Shares Inspiration For New Book 'Adversity For Sale' & More!
