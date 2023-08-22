Chloe Bailey Addresses Pregnant Rumors

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Beyonce‘s protege’s are still growing and glowing up right in front of our eyes. However the more popular you are, the more attention
gets put in your direction. Check out Chloe‘s reaction to trolls claiming that her sister is Pregnant. Chloe was not going for no kinda disrespect
when it comes to her family.
