Chloe Bailey Addresses Pregnant Rumors

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Beyonce‘s protege’s are still growing and glowing up right in front of our eyes. However the more popular you are, the more attention

gets put in your direction. Check out Chloe‘s reaction to trolls claiming that her sister is Pregnant. Chloe was not going for no kinda disrespect

when it comes to her family.