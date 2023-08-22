97.9 The Beat
Listen Live
Local DFW News

Chloe Bailey Addresses Pregnant Rumors

Published on August 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Beyonce‘s protege’s are still growing and glowing up right in front of our eyes. However the more popular you are, the more attention

gets put in your direction. Check out Chloe‘s reaction to trolls claiming that her sister is Pregnant. Chloe was not going for no kinda disrespect

when it comes to her family.

Related Stories

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat

RELATED TAGS

Beyonce Chloe Bailey Halle Bailey New Baby rumors

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close