‘We Are Coming To Kill You’: MAGA Karen Sends Racist Death Threats To Black Women Holding Trump Accountable

A Texas woman is facing federal charges after allegedly threatening to kill Black women who have been pegged to hold Trump accountable for his crimes.

According to the criminal complaint, Abigail Jo Shry was arrested and charged with threatening to kill U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, the federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s election fraud case in Washington DC. The complaint also details her threats to Democratic member of Congress Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

Federal investigators say Shry admitted to leaving a voicemail on Aug. 5, threatening to kill both women.

In the complaint, Shry says she left messages with the women, which started with, “Hey you stupid slave.” Shry then threaten to kill anyone who went after Trump, including Chutkan, Lee, “all Democrats in Washington D.C. and all people in the LGBTQ community,” investigators said.

“You are in our sights, we want to kill you,” Shry allegedly said, later adding “If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, b—h.”

Although Shry admitted to sending the voice messages, she told investigators that she had no plans of traveling to D.C. or Houston to carry out her threats, but added, “if Sheila Jackson Lee comes to Alvin, then we need to worry.”

Abigail Jo Shry was charged with one count of transmitting a threat to injure another person, which is a felony that carries a maximum prison term of up to five years.

A bond hearing for Shry has been scheduled for Sept. 13 in the Southern District of Texas.

On Monday, a federal judge in Texas ordered Shry held without bond during a preliminary detention hearing. Magistrate Judge Sam S. Sheldon’s detention order noted Shry has been charged four times in the past year for engaging in similar conduct, including at least two cases that resulted in a conviction and 30 days imprisonment. According to Sheldon, Shry was also charged on July 11 with misdemeanor threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury and was on bond in that case when she made the alleged call to Chutkan’s office in D.C.

Trump hasn’t been shy about publicly attacking Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is a former assistant public defender before being nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama.

While Chutkan oversaw the sentencing of one of the defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, Trump was calling her “highly partisan” and “VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!”

The post ‘We Are Coming To Kill You’: MAGA Karen Sends Racist Death Threats To Black Women Holding Trump Accountable appeared first on NewsOne.

