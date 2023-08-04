Street Racing Is Illegal, New Laws Take Effect September 1st

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other North Texas law enforcement leaders reportedly met Wednesday as Abbott signed two bills addressing street racing in the Lone Star State, according to WFAA.
Abbott was joined by Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes, Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Weybourn and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw to speak on the impact of the laws and interagency cooperation in addressing street racing and street takeovers in Texas.
The new law comes after recent incidents regarding street takeovers by street racers in DFW and Austin.
Governor Abbott has signed two laws to combat street takeovers:
House Bill 1442 gives law enforcement and prosecutors new powers to investigate organized street racing and takeover events around the state. According to Abbott, it adds two new charges to the organized criminal activity statute: reckless driving exhibition and highway racing. Vehicles and contraband used in the conduct of crimes can also be seized by law enforcement. It takes effect on September 1.
House Bill 2899 authorizes the rapid removal and impoundment of vehicles implicated in a street takeover. This is already the case.
“Both of these laws will protect Texans from dangerous and illegal street racing,” Abbott stated during a press conference.
On July 30, the governor appointed Texas DPS troopers to patrol city streets. The need came after Austin police requested assistance from DPS during a street takeover event. Over the course of a few hours late Saturday night in Austin, at least five illegal street takeovers occurred.
Last month, a street takeover in Fort Worth led to a police chase and the arrests of five people. The group arrested in this incident were connected another set of viral Austin street takeovers that occurred in February, Fort Worth police said at the time.
Austin police reported they responded to seven street takeover events on the evening of February 18 and into the morning of February 19. Police revealed a month later that 17 people had been charged in connection with the occurrences.
Street racing is not only illegal, it usually ends in someone being hurt. The other end of a viral social media videos is someone seriously injured or killed. If you witness a street race, you can report it to
-
YNW Melly Double Murder Trial Verdict Is In & He is Out
-
‘It Hurts. And I’m Embarrassed’: Black Man Tortured By Mississippi Cops Will Never Speak The Same Again
-
‘Pee-Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Black Pastor Dies After Being Hit By Police Patrol Car In ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’