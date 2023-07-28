Post Malone and Lyft have collaborated on a special discount code, posty fans have the option to customize their Lyft experience with Post Malone skins for the app, and an Ooh Taxi takeover.
The custom experience is countrywide and all you have to do is enter the special discount coupon code in-app for the takeover! This comes as we wait for the highly anticipated debut of Austin. Enter the promo code “AUSTIN728” in the Lyft app to activate Posty’s in-app skins and save 15% on your ride today.
Post Malone and Lyft Collaboration Grants Fan’s Special Discount Code was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
YNW Melly Double Murder Trial Verdict Is In & He is Out
-
‘It Hurts. And I’m Embarrassed’: Black Man Tortured By Mississippi Cops Will Never Speak The Same Again
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
#NowCarlee: 50 Wild Carlee Russell Tweets To Get You Through The Weekend
-
Are Aliens Real or Not? Congress Holds Public Hearing