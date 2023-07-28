STREAMED: Travis Scott Rages On “UTOPIA,” Offset Connects With Cardi B On “JEALOUSY,” & More

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Scott — UTOPIA

Five years after releasing Astroworld, Travis Scott returns to the music scene with his highly-anticipated new album, UTOPIA. The long-awaited project arrives with plenty of buzz and star power to match.

Scott certainly demands the spotlight, but he’s also down to share it here. Of course, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd appear on the previously-released “KPOP.” Elsewhere, Beyoncé shines on “DELRESTO (ECHOES)” and Drake shows up on “MELTDOWN.” Playboi Carti, Kid Cudi, James Blake, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, and SZA also lend their voices to the project.

UTOPIA has been teased for years. Back in 2021, Scott spoke about the LP’s inspiration with CR MEN. “Medicine, nursing, being a better person, talking, language, communication— you know, a utopian state. That’s what my album is about,” he says in the interview. “You think utopia is a society where everything is good: health, buildings, architecture— nah. It’s just about proper lines of communication.”

Flame is also releasing the film CIRCUS MAXIMUS to go along with the album. AMC Theatres confirmed the news on their website: “Travis Scott takes his audience on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of his highly anticipated upcoming album UTOPIA.” They also describe the movie as “surreal” and “psychedelic” and say it will only be available in select locations.

Offset f. Cardi B — “JEALOUSY”

Cardi B and Offset are more than just romantic partners. They’re also musical titans when they connect on tracks. They’ve already teamed up on songs like “Clout” and “MotorSport.” Now, they’re back at it with a new joint in the form of “JEALOUSY.”

“There’s a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife Cardi B,” Jamie Lee Curtis says in the visual’s intro skit. “Let’s talk about the music,” the Migos emcee replies. As it continues, the Offset-directed clip also features Baby Boy inspired themes and a Taraji P. Henson cameo.

“I’m Michael; I’m not no Jermaine,” Set raps during his verse. Shortly after that, Bardi enters the scene with a verse of her own. “Nobody listens to you unless you talkin’ ‘bout me,” she raps to an unnamed foe.

Offset spoke about his bond with Cardi back in 2022. “It might sound weird, but we don’t always put love first because sometimes you can put love before work and mess up your career, because you’re not focused,” he told Essence. “Love is important, but if you’ve got that foundation, we should respect each other and what we have going on.”

Saweetie — “Birthday” + “Shot O’Clock”

Saweetie drops a double feature with a celebratory theme. First up, the California emcee unleashes “Birthday” with a couple of West Coast stars. Next up, she unloads “Shot O’Clock” for a double dose of that celebration.

YG and Tyga both pop up on “Birthday.” Dr. Luke, Ryan OG, and KBeaZy handle the production while the trio take care of the rhymes. “These my birthday rules,” she explains on the track. “I aint spendin’ nothin’, all the drinks on you.”

Speaking of drinks, Saweetie also delivers a second single, “Shot O’Clock.” “This gon’ be an Icy Girl favorite,” she raps on the track. “Shots got me leaning like the Matrix.”

New songs are out but Saweetie is still holding onto her long-anticipated debut album, Pretty B—h Music. “I want to put it out, but it’s also just that stress of like, dang, I been on the scene for a while,” she told E! News this year. “I’m trying to make all the songs make sense because when I put out this album, I want people to really understand my story.”

