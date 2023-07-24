Quavo Was On Miami Yacht While It Was Being Robbed

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rolling Loud festival via Miami, this past weekend brought out a lot of our favorite superstars, and icons. One private Yacht party

is really making headlines due to a strong armed robbery situation that happened aboard. Press play for details on why or how Migos rapper

even ended up in police custody with zip ties on his wrist. According to local news 7, and sources close to the camp , Quavo was just detained for

questioning , but was not considered a witness, nor suspect.