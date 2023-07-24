Quavo Was On Miami Yacht While It Was Being Robbed

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Rolling Loud festival via Miami, this past weekend brought out a lot of our favorite superstars, and icons. One private Yacht party
is really making headlines due to a strong armed robbery situation that happened aboard. Press play for details on why or how Migos rapper
even ended up in police custody with zip ties on his wrist. According to local news 7, and sources close to the camp , Quavo was just detained for
questioning , but was not considered a witness, nor suspect.
