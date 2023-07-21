Black Actor And Filmmaker Damien Smith Tased By Police After Catching Intruder In His Home And Calling 911, Says Lawsuit

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

A Black actor and filmmaker was tased by police in California after he called 911 to report an intruder in his own apartment, a lawsuit says.

According to The Sacramento Bee, Damien Smith filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department on June 15 for false arrest, assault and battery and intentional infliction of mental distress, violation of civil rights, and inadequate training, among other claims.

In the suit, Smith says on Oct. 13, 2021, while returning to his Hollywood apartment, he came across an “uninvited intruder” in his home holding some of his personal items. Smith immediately called 911 and Los Angeles Police arrived around 1:30 a.m. Instead of helping Smith, officers pointed tasers at them ordering him to get on the ground.

Smith tried to explain the situation, pleading with officers, “I live here. I called 911.”

Instead, officers tased him three times, once in the chest and twice in the back, the lawsuit says. After Smith was tased, he was handcuffed and placed into a patrol car.

“At the time that he was tased, Mr. Smith was standing inside of his home, unarmed, and was not posing a threat to the safety or welfare of (the officers),” the lawsuit says.

Thankfully, Smith’s neighbors saw him being taken to the patrol car and convinced officers that Smith was the resident of the apartment and that they “had arrested the wrong person,” the lawsuit says.

Smith was not charged during the incident but suffered injuries to his back, chest, and nervous system, according to the suit. Smith also says he’s experienced embarrassment and public ridicule because of the incident.

Smith believes he was “racially profiled” while police continue to “over-react to Black people, whom they wrongly assume to be criminals,” he said in the suit.

According to the LA Times, Smith ironically was working on a documentary about police brutality called Searching for Officer Friendly, at the time of his incident with Los Angeles police.

He also told the publication that it was difficult for him to finish the film because of the trauma.

“To do a documentary about policing, you have to deal with policing, and I’m traumatized by dealing with police,” Smith told the LA Times. “Right now, it is really hard.”

He continued, “I’m still in shock and awe of how this transpired,” Smith told the publication, “I’m in such fear of calling the police. … Look what happened to me.”

Damien Smith, who is known for his documentary Target: St. Louis Vol. 1, has also appeared onscreen in the television show Snowfall as well as The Purge.

