Boosie’s Daughter Ivy Is his Twin Twin

Like the old saying “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree”, proves that the above video will be the most current example of the historical saying.

Southern superstar Boosie isn’t the only one putting on for Baton Rouge & picking up traction on the internet at the same time these days. In the

midst of random social media feud over dad taking the car back, Boosie’s daughter isn’t slowing down when it comes to pursuing her rap career.

Press play and check out The Debut podcast interview with perhaps the funniest video you’ll watch today, if you constantly remind yourself that this

is the Wipe Me Down rappers baby girl who graced the internet with the “He coming home today line”.