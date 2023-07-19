Boosie’s Daughter Ivy Is his Twin Twin

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Like the old saying “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree”, proves that the above video will be the most current example of the historical saying.
Southern superstar Boosie isn’t the only one putting on for Baton Rouge & picking up traction on the internet at the same time these days. In the
midst of random social media feud over dad taking the car back, Boosie’s daughter isn’t slowing down when it comes to pursuing her rap career.
Press play and check out The Debut podcast interview with perhaps the funniest video you’ll watch today, if you constantly remind yourself that this
is the Wipe Me Down rappers baby girl who graced the internet with the “He coming home today line”.
-
Boosie Breaks His Silence On R Kelly
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Subway Is Giving Out 1 Million Free Subs! Here’s How To Get Yours
-
Jamie Fox is Back Back & Outside At The Same Damn Time
-
Jill Scott’s Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America’s Attention & We Can’t Stop Watching It [VIDEO]
-
Area Where Cop Brutally Slammed Black Woman Is ‘Confederacy Of California’ With Suspected Lynchings
-
India.Arie’s Comments on Meg Thee Stallion & Janelle Monáe Raise Eyebrows
-
Texas Rapper KENTHEMAN Announces Deal with Roc Nation!