Jamie Fox is Back Back & Outside At The Same Damn Time

Its been a long four months of confusion and semi chaos via social media. When it comes to actor, comedian, singer, performer, & father

Jamie Fox. Videos have circulated this weekend of what looks to be the DFW native outside enjoying life. Check out some TMZ obtained footage

of Jamie posted up smiling on a Yacht and waving to fans. If that shot wasn’t good enough check out the second viral video captured inside a Top

Golf. Fox scared the world a couple months back when no one really knew what his health condition was after being hospitalized, for a secretive or

perhaps undisclosed incident.

