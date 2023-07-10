Jamie Fox is Back Back & Outside At The Same Damn Time

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Its been a long four months of confusion and semi chaos via social media. When it comes to actor, comedian, singer, performer, & father
Jamie Fox. Videos have circulated this weekend of what looks to be the DFW native outside enjoying life. Check out some TMZ obtained footage
of Jamie posted up smiling on a Yacht and waving to fans. If that shot wasn’t good enough check out the second viral video captured inside a Top
Golf. Fox scared the world a couple months back when no one really knew what his health condition was after being hospitalized, for a secretive or
perhaps undisclosed incident.
