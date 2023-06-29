SCOTUS Strikes Down Affirmative Action In College Admissions

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday (June 29) that affirmative action in college admissions is unconstitutional.

As reported by WRAL, the decision came in two lawsuits challenging the admissions process at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Harvard University.

UNC considered prospective students’ race and socioeconomic status among its factors into admitting a student, thus creating a more diverse student body.

That was the precedent set for years and that SCOTUS upheld as recently as 2016. Both the recent lawsuits and the 2016 case were filed by the same conservative group, Students for Fair Admissions.

It was argued that UNC, the state’s first public university, puts too much emphasis on race in its admissions process. About 8% of the student body is Black.

It was previously argued that the school isn’t a clear reflection of a state where a quarter of the population identifies as Black or multiracial.

Now, with the ruling, it could pave the way for more white and Asian students to be accepted.

The ruling was a 6-3 split along partisan lines, with all of the conservative justices voting to strike down affirmative action.

This is a developing story.

