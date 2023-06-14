Rooftop Cinema Club, the globally recognized brand behind the ultimate outdoor cinema experience, offers a summer filled with an exciting new round of movies.
For the month of June, some of Black Cinemas most beloved films are coming to H-Town’s premiere rooftop scene. Here’s a rundown of a few of the screenings:
June 15: Set It Off
June 17: Juice
June 19: Love & Basketball
June 19: Get Out
June 21: House Party
June 23: Love Jones
June 24: Poetic Justice
Enjoy 360-degree views of Uptown Houston. Arrive when doors open to play lawn and table games, snack on fresh popcorn and candy, and make the most of the social cinema experience. When the movie begins, kick back and relax in a cozy Adirondack seat with personal wireless headphones in front of the massive state-of-the-art LED screen.
Visit rooftopcinemaclub.com/uptown to purchase tickets.
‘Poetic Justice,’ ‘Love Jones’ Among Black Classics Coming To Rooftop Cinema was originally published on theboxhouston.com
