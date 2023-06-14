‘Poetic Justice,’ ‘Love Jones’ Among Black Classics Coming To Rooftop Cinema

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Rooftop Cinema Club, the globally recognized brand behind the ultimate outdoor cinema experience, offers a summer filled with an exciting new round of movies.

For the month of June, some of Black Cinemas most beloved films are coming to H-Town’s premiere rooftop scene. Here’s a rundown of a few of the screenings:

June 15: Set It Off

June 17: Juice

June 19: Love & Basketball

June 19: Get Out

June 21: House Party

June 23: Love Jones

June 24: Poetic Justice

Enjoy 360-degree views of Uptown Houston. Arrive when doors open to play lawn and table games, snack on fresh popcorn and candy, and make the most of the social cinema experience. When the movie begins, kick back and relax in a cozy Adirondack seat with personal wireless headphones in front of the massive state-of-the-art LED screen.

Visit rooftopcinemaclub.com/uptown to purchase tickets.

