97 Days of Summer Community Block Party [Watch]

Thank you, Dallas! We had an amazing time at Beckly Saner Parks & Recreation for the 97 Days of Summer Block Party! There were tons of community resources for the family, activities for the kids and our infamous talent show! Check out what you missed!
