Yung Nation to Perform at DPD Community Juneteenth Celebration

Join the Dallas Police Department tomorrow, June 10th at Willam Blair Jr Park from 10am-2p for the Sunny South Dallas Community Juneteenth Celebration! This is a free event! Food, games, vendors and a special guest performance by Yung Nation! You don’t want to miss this Juneteenth Celebration!
Questions or concerns:
Contact office of community affairs
Officer D.Lee-Arkansas
Devalon.lee@dallaspolice.gov
