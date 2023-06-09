Local DFW News

Yung Nation to Perform at DPD Community Juneteenth Celebration

Published on June 9, 2023

Join the Dallas Police Department tomorrow, June 10th at Willam Blair Jr Park from 10am-2p for the Sunny South Dallas Community Juneteenth Celebration! This is a free event! Food, games, vendors and a special guest performance by  Yung Nation! You don’t want to miss this Juneteenth Celebration!

DPD Juneteenth Celebration

Source: Dallas Police Department / Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Questions or concerns:
Contact office of community affairs
Officer D.Lee-Arkansas
Devalon.lee@dallaspolice.gov

