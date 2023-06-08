Kanye West Is A Genuis After All

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Wow Kanye West maybe on to something after this one on one conversation about his life decisions. All this time people may say Kanye

may have a couple screws loose. However his logic of thinking may be more advanced than the common mind. Press play to hear a real

breakdown of why he’s done some of the rants, and other weird actions . Musically inclined and precise production has carried his brand to tops

of the top. Industry wise he’s on a different level hands down.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat