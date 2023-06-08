Kanye West Is A Genuis After All

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Wow Kanye West maybe on to something after this one on one conversation about his life decisions. All this time people may say Kanye
may have a couple screws loose. However his logic of thinking may be more advanced than the common mind. Press play to hear a real
breakdown of why he’s done some of the rants, and other weird actions . Musically inclined and precise production has carried his brand to tops
of the top. Industry wise he’s on a different level hands down.
