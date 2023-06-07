A Innovative Immersive Entertainment Venue is Coming to Grandscape at The Colony

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

R

eportedly, Grandscape at The Colony will soon be home to an immersive entertainment venue designed by Cosm, a worldwide technology business that creates experiences for sports, entertainment, research, and education. Cosm’s proprietary dome and curved LED screen display technology proposes to bridge the gap between virtual and physical realities, providing guests with an immersive experience regardless of the event being broadcast.

The Dallas firm HKS is responsible for designing The Colony location soon to be breaking ground. The three-story venue will be between 65,000 and 75,000 square feet in size, can accommodate around 1,500 people, and highlight an LED screen with a circumference of 87 feet.

The first level of Cosm in The Colony will be set up as a standing room area with minimal dynamic seating, similar to the pit at a concert or the SRO section at AT&T Stadium, CEO, Terry mentions. The upper level will have a lounge-style seating bowl with tiered seats. The rooftop terrace and bar will be the social hub of the building.

Event the lowest levels will still be really cool. The aim, was to create an environment similar to the best club in whatever stadium or arena the listener has visited.The CEO mentions that they want to be the best immersive producer in the world.