Call Of Duty Gamers on DMZ Are Mad Mad

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Its Game time for all the true off season football players lol. The cats out of the bag officially after this new video update, which describes what Call

Of Duty fans can expect inside of DMZ season 4. The glass is half full or half empty at this point of the famous brand. Losing your insured weapons,

and a few more tweaksmaybe hurtful experience for the advanced players. However a few new buffs, may make this new transition a bit worth the

45 day wait. New missions, blueprints, and operator skins are on the way. Even the new night mode in Al Mazarah shall be one to anticipate. Press

play for a legit heads up, on what we’ll all be playing in less than 11 days.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat