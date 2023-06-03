Call Of Duty Gamers on DMZ Are Mad Mad

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Its Game time for all the true off season football players lol. The cats out of the bag officially after this new video update, which describes what Call
Of Duty fans can expect inside of DMZ season 4. The glass is half full or half empty at this point of the famous brand. Losing your insured weapons,
and a few more tweaksmaybe hurtful experience for the advanced players. However a few new buffs, may make this new transition a bit worth the
45 day wait. New missions, blueprints, and operator skins are on the way. Even the new night mode in Al Mazarah shall be one to anticipate. Press
play for a legit heads up, on what we’ll all be playing in less than 11 days.
-
Boosie Got Hit With The Okey Doke By Gas Station Clerk
-
T.I. Son Caught On Tape Stealing Boxes
-
Glorilla May Be Off The Market Soon
-
Summer Walker Just Got Meech Jammed Up By The Homies
-
Jerry Springer Left His Kids Everything Plot Twist Revealed
-
Cardi B Sister Got Finessed & Warns The Public
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
DaniLeigh Busted For Memorial Day DUI, Hit-And-Run In Miami