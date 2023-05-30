Local DFW News

Caution Fineese2Tymes Just Hit The Internet With Some Chef Vibes

Published on May 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

Finesse2Tymes goes live while at work. Although this work doesn’t involve a microphone nor a room of people

ready to rap his lyrics word from word. The Backend rapper is at work in kitchen cooking up potatoes from scratch.

His new protege King is active inside the video as well as still impressing the world with his wise statements , and advanced hustle skills.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close