Caution Fineese2Tymes Just Hit The Internet With Some Chef Vibes

Finesse2Tymes goes live while at work. Although this work doesn’t involve a microphone nor a room of people

ready to rap his lyrics word from word. The Backend rapper is at work in kitchen cooking up potatoes from scratch.

His new protege King is active inside the video as well as still impressing the world with his wise statements , and advanced hustle skills.

