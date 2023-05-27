Summer Walker Just Got Meech Jammed Up By The Homies

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
BMF superstar Meech goes viral after his sweet and sensational daily facetime call with homegirl Summer Walker gets
shutdown via the back seat via the homies. Even P-skillz knows the travel rule, “lovely dovey talk” has to be kept to
a minimum when with the squad. Unfortunaltey it appears as if no one taught Lil Meech that rule. Gangster vibes cant display weakness in public, is
the exact energy from Meech’s homie in backseat.
-
Boosie Got Hit With The Okey Doke By Gas Station Clerk
-
Glorilla May Be Off The Market Soon
-
Cardi B Sister Got Finessed & Warns The Public
-
Jerry Springer Left His Kids Everything Plot Twist Revealed
-
Lil Baby Boo Goes Viral Again
-
Trapboy Freddy Faces Up to 10 Years in Federal Prison
-
BREAKING: Fetty Wap Sentenced to 6 Years in Jail
-
The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH