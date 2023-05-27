Summer Walker Just Got Meech Jammed Up By The Homies

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

BMF superstar Meech goes viral after his sweet and sensational daily facetime call with homegirl Summer Walker gets

shutdown via the back seat via the homies. Even P-skillz knows the travel rule, “lovely dovey talk” has to be kept to

a minimum when with the squad. Unfortunaltey it appears as if no one taught Lil Meech that rule. Gangster vibes cant display weakness in public, is

the exact energy from Meech’s homie in backseat.

