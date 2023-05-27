Local DFW News

Summer Walker Just Got Meech Jammed Up By The Homies

Published on May 27, 2023

The Beat DFW
BMF superstar Meech goes viral after his sweet and sensational daily facetime call with homegirl Summer Walker gets

shutdown via the back seat via the homies. Even P-skillz knows the travel rule, “lovely dovey talk” has to be kept to

a minimum when with the squad. Unfortunaltey it appears as if no one taught Lil Meech that rule. Gangster vibes cant display weakness in public, is

the exact energy from Meech’s homie in backseat.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

Summer Walker

