Kevin Hart’s Daughter Gives Comedic Salutatorian Speech

Published on May 27, 2023

Being funny could be proven to be a genetic trait after Heaven Hart, daughter of comedian Kevin Hart put a comedic twist to her salutatorian speech at Sierra Canyon School’s senior graduation. The school gained attention in the public eye after Bronny James son of Lebron James became their basketball star. Other alumni include Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Check out Heaven’s big moment below!

